Spread of COVID-19 in Guyana continues despite measures implemented- Dr. Hamilton

-threat of imported cases increases significantly with Brazil now epicenter for disease in Region

Over two months have passed since the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Guyana and despite measures implemented to slow the rate of transmission the numbers of persons diagnosed continue to climb weekly.

This is according to Director of Primary Health Care Services at the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Ertenisa Hamilton, who made the disclosure today during a COVID-19 press briefing.

Within the last 24 hours, of 54 tests conducted for the COVID-19, seven (7) more persons were diagnosed with the disease. Of the seven (7), one confirmed patient is a female while the remaining six (6) are male.

Dr. Hamilton noted that this is a clear indication that the disease continues to spread predominantly among men.

“The total number of persons tested to date are 1,218 with the total number of positive cases being 124 with 1094 negative. We currently have 45 persons that have recovered and 69 active cases in institutional isolation. The number of deaths remains at 10,” she disclosed.

According to Dr. Hamilton, there are presently three (3) patients being treated at the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

She noted that testing of samples is ongoing at the National Public Health Reference Laboratory and that to date there has been no incidence that has threatened or can threaten the integrity of the results produced by this Laboratory.

However, Dr. Hamilton emphasized that the threat to Guyana for imported cases increases significantly with neighbouring country Brazil now being considered the COVID-19 epicenter in the Region.

“As of yesterday, the number of deaths has surpassed the numbers in Italy, France and Spain. I cannot overemphasize how troubling this is for us especially as our residents in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) continue to traverse the borders without fear. Region Nine has reported only one case which was imported and with all the efforts by Regional authorities, we urge the residents to comply and stop the spread of this disease in your region,” she added.