SPUTNIK VACCINES WILL RECEIVE W H O APPROVAL BY EARLY DECEMBER 2021 – HEALTH MINISTER

Guyanese who have been vaccinated with the W.H.O unapproved Russian Sputnik vaccine are concerned over President Biden’s recent pronouncement that such persons will be prohibited from entering the United States come November 8, However, Minister Frank Anthony is assuring that Russian jabs will be approved by early December 2021.
Kendell Richmond reports

