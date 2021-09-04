Squatters in Herstelling to be relocated – CH&PA

The Central Housing and Planning Authority has announced that 30 families are being relocated from Government’s reserve at Block ‘X’ Plantation Herstelling/ Caneview East Bank Demerara. This is for the construction of the new Eccles to Great Diamond four-lane highway.

According to the agency, “ The provision of a house lot and the rebuilding of structures based on valuations. Two areas for relocation have so far been identified within close proximity of the area. These are developed schemes where the settlers can enjoy access to health care, educational and recreational facilities, as well as, access to basic utilities such as electricity and water. In addition to this, the residents will also have access to Certificates of Title and Transports, which are currently unavailable at Cane View due to the illegal occupation. Cost regarding the relocation process will be borne by the Housing Authority.”

The squatters were told of the new development by the Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal and CEO of CH&PA, Mr. Sherwyn Greaves at a local shop in Cane View.

CEO Greaves, stated that the agency remains resolute in assisting all residents throughout each stage of the resettlement process. He further noted that no strong arm approach will be taken and the concerns of each resident will be addressed. During the meeting the residents were also given a platform to raise issues, which were addressed by the Minister and team.