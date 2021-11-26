St. Cuthbert’s Mission youth charged with Rape

A 20-year-old youth of St. Cuthbert’s Mission Mahaica River, East Coast Demerara was on Thursday charged with the offence of Rape. Shameer Clenklian appeared before Magistrate Melissa Mittelholzer, at the Mahaica Magistrate’s Court, where he was not required to plea to the indictable charge when it was read to him. As a result, bail was granted in the sum of $200,000, on condition that he report every other Monday to the Mahaica Police Station.

The matter was adjourned until Thursday, December 23, 2021.

The accused was arrested on Sunday, November 21, 2021, by ranks of Guyana Police Force.