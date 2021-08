St Stanislaus College students, twelve-year-old Danah Shiwgobin and fifteen-year-old Ramon Cummings became the first two vaccinated adolescents in the country on Thursday to access the Pfizer jabs as the Government began its vaccination exercise for 12 to 17-year-olds at the Saint Stanislaus College, Brickdam Georgetown. The students who were all in high spirits were excited to be doing their part to end the COVID-19 pandemic. Kendell Richmond reports

