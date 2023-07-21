Tiana Cole details the sentencing of a 53-year-old man found guilty of fatally stabbing a mother of five. According to the police, the man had been stalking the victim for months before committing the crime. On Thursday, he was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment for his actions.
‘STALKER’ GETS 10 YEARS IN JAIL FOR KILLING MOTHER OF FIVE
