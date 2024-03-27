Standards Taxi Service collects 45 units of blood during first drive in Region Three

Standards Taxi Service, which is known for its reliable and affordable transportation services in Region Three, recently joined hands with the West Demerara Collection Site and hosted a successful blood drive at the company’s Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) location.

The event, held on Saturday, attracted 45 donors, including staffers, business owners, and residents from Zeelugt and neighbouring communities.

Kumar Tagedat, the proprietor of the Taxi Service, explained that the blood drive is part of the company’s 2024 initiatives and is expected to become an annual event.

“This was our first drive hosted in an effort to give back to the community and support those who are desperately in need of donations. We understood from the West Demerara Collection Site that one unit of blood can save a minimum of three lives, and there is a dire need for blood every day. So, we encourage others to get on board and donate blood. Give blood, save a life,” the proprietor said.

Meanwhile, Calvin Roberts, the event coordinator, expressed his gratitude to the team from the West Demerara Collection Site for their support in facilitating the blood drive.

He commended the 45 individuals who donated blood, emphasising the importance of each unit.

“Every unit counts, and giving blood not only saves a life but also provides tremendous health benefits,” Roberts explained.

He further highlighted that one unit of blood can save a minimum of three lives and that there is a constant need for blood donations every day.

“Every day, we need blood, and having these blood drives is very important to us because it allows us to acquire sufficient quantities and types for those in need.”

The West Demerara Collection Site, located at Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara (WCD), operates Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and can be contacted at 254-1256.

Like this: Like Loading...