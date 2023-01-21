Stanleytown man nabbed with over 28 kilos of ganja following high-speed chase

A 52-year-old man was on Friday arrested following the discovery of 28.6 kilograms of marijuana during a high-speed chase in the vicinity of Helena #1 Public Road at Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

At about 22:50h, members of the Mahaica Police Station Anti-Crime Patrol observed motorcar HD 2099 overtaking several vehicles on the Mahaica Bridge at a fast rate of speed.

The ranks attempted to stop the motorcar, but it sped away. The ranks pursued the car with the aid of the siren and loud hailer, indicating to the driver to stop, but he refused.

Instead, the vehicle sped into Jonestown and hit a utility pole at Belmont Mahaica. As a result, the driver lost control of the car and ended up in a trench.

The car following the high-speed chase

The driver, who was later identified as Carlos Edward of Stanleytown, New Amsterdam Berbice, exited the vehicle and attempted to escape with two bulky bags.

He was arrested, and the ranks proceeded to search the bags in his presence and found inside a total of nine black plastic parcels and three transparent plastic parcels, with a quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis.

Edward was told of the offence and escorted to the Mahaica Police Station, where he was placed into custody pending charges.

