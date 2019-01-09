STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY, BRIGADIER DAVID GRANGER FOLLOWING TODAY’S MEETING WITH OPPOSITION LEADER., BHARRAT JAGDEO.

The Government of Guyana and the Opposition of the National Assembly met today Wednesday January 9th to examine two main issues: the first of course is the function of the National Assembly and the second is the function of the government. Neither of these two important institutions, legislative branch and executive branch could be allowed to fail.

Public services have to be delivered, public order has to be maintained and therefore the two sides reached broad agreement on how these two-institution, legislative branch and executive branch will continue to function.

The second important issue which was discussed was general and regional elections. As you know the government has had legal recourse to the courts in order to determine the validity of the vote in the National Assembly on the 21st. of December.

This is quite legitimate and there is no intention on the part of the government to derail the constitutional or legislative process. We have agreed that the two sides will continue to work together to engage GECOM to ensure that elections are held within the administrative capabilities of the Guyana Election Commission.

I would say in conclusion, that we have had a successful engagement, both the leader of the Opposition and the President are concerned about the situation. We would like to assure the public of Guyana that we are working to a solution which they will be satisfied with, the public interest is our paramount concern.

Thank you.