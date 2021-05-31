Statement by the Leader of the Opposition on the passing of Ms. Daphne Rogers

See full statement by Joseph Harmon below:

I extend deepest sympathies on behalf of the APNU+AFC Coalition to the family, friends and colleagues as they mourn the loss of one of Guyana’s most admired cultural icons, educator and administrator of Ms. Daphe Rogers.

Ms. Rogers, who died at the age of 92 after a brief period of illness dedicated her life to her country, in the fields of Arts, Culture and Education – from a costume designer to a Principal of the In-Service Teachers Training College, to years of service as a school administrator and administrator to the National Cultural Centre as well and the Department of Culture.

Ms. Rogers will also be remembered for her efforts to modernize the National School of Dance, the Guyana School of Music and the Theatre Guild

Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this time.

May her soul rest in peace.