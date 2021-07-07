Statement of His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana on the assassination of His Excellency Jovenel Moïse, President of the Republic of Haiti

,

7th July 2021

I am shocked and stunned by the tragic news of the assassination of the President of the Republic of Haiti, His Excellency Jovenel Moïse. This horrific act is a tragedy for both Haiti and the Caribbean.

Those responsible for this indefensible and cowardly execution must be brought swiftly to justice.

Political assassination has no place in the contemporary Caribbean. It solves nothing nor resolves anything. Such murderous actions are repugnant to the values of the regional integration movement and incompatible with democratic values and constitutional rule.

The assassination of President Moïse compounds the already disquieting political and constitutional crisis in Haiti. Guyana will continue to work with the Caribbean Community in seeking to engage with Haiti in order to ensure peace and stability.

On behalf of the Government and people of Guyana, and on my own behalf, I extend deepest condolences to the Government and people of the Republic of Haiti and to the wife and family of President Moïse.

I ask all Guyanese to pay respectful homage to the memory of the late President.

Mohamed Irfaan Ali

President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana