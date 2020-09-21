Stella Maris, North Georgetown Primary schools secure 1st place at 2020 NGSA

The National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) results are out and this year the top spot is being shared between two male students, one from the Stella Maris Primary School and the North Georgetown Primary School.

This is according to Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, who announced that Rovin Lall of the Stella Maris Primary School and Samuel Barkoye of North Georgetown Primary School have tied for first place with 525 marks resulting in each boy securing places at Queen’s College.

This year, the highest attainable mark was 528.

Meanwhile, according to Chief Education Officer (CEO), Marcel Hutson, there have been overall improvements at the 2020 NGSA in the fields of English, Science and Social Studies.

This year, more than 14,000 students wrote the NGSA in Guyana despite the challenges faced throughout the country during the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

See list of top performers this year at the NGSA: