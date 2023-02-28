STEM CLUB SOON TO BE ESTABLISHED FOR CHILDREN LIVING WITH AUTISM

Ganesh Singh, the Programme Manager of the Council of Organizations for Persons Living with Disabilities, has announced plans to establish a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Club for children with autism shortly. This initiative aims to provide specialized learning opportunities for children with autism. Antonio Dey explains.
