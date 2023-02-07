Stolen car found at Albouystown; 2 in custody 

Police have recovered a motorcar hijacked during an armed robbery at Camp Street, Georgetown, on Monday.

HGP Nightly News understands that the alleged armed robbery was committed on Stephen Clarke, a 33-year-old of Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD), of one silver grey Allion motor car bearing registration number PRR 5212.

Reports are that Clarke operated the motorcar and had transported a woman from the Timehri bus park to Camp and Brickdam Streets.

At the destination, three men entered the car – one sat in the front seat and the two others at the back.

The man in the front seat placed a knife to Clarke’s neck and told him to exit the car. The men took control of the vehicle and drove off, making good their escape.

However, Police recovered the car in the yard of Zezeka Yaris, a 43-year-old waitress, and Roscoe Carter, a 43-year-old Security Guard, both of Lot 156 Cooper Street, Albouystown.

When questioned about the car Yaris claimed that her father, Dennis Yaris, who lives in ‘B’ Field Sophia, brought the vehicle and told her to keep it for him.

He also left the key with her. Carter, meanwhile, denied having any knowledge about the vehicle.

Both Yaris and Carter were arrested and escorted to the Brickdam Police Station. The car was lodged as investigations continue.

