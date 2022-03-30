Strathspey Man Arrested For Stealing Government Lights and Solar Panel

A 28-year-old man who hails from Strathspey allegedly stole eight pairs of security lights and eight pairs of solar panels, property of the Ministry of Business, Government of Guyana which were installed by the Ministry at a business place. The value of the items are unknown at this time.

The theft occurred between 18:00hrs on Monday and 06:30hrs on Tuesday at Fanta Foods.

According to the police report, the proprietor went to his business place on Tuesday morning and saw the suspect removing a light and solar panel. He then raised an alarm and contacted Vigilance Police Station causing the suspect to flee.

A search was conducted in the area and the suspect was arrested with two solar panels in his possession. He was taken to Vigilance Police Station where he was placed in custody and the panels were lodged.

Investigations in progress.