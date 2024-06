After the recent unveiling of City Hall’s 2024 budget, officials have announced plans to implement aggressive strategies to address the issue of delinquent taxpayers. These measures are designed to improve compliance and enhance the city’s revenue, which is critical for funding public services and infrastructure projects. For more information on the specific strategies that will be employed and their expected impact on the city’s finances, see the report by Kerese Gonsalves.

