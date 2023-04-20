The Miss Guyana Culture Queen 2023 pageant, organized by Guyanese designer Randy Madray’s franchise, boasts ten formidable delegates competing for the coveted title. The competition promises to be intense, as the top candidates from the region will vie for the Miss Caribbean Culture Queen title in August. Renata Burnette has more on this exciting event.
STRONG LINEUP FOR MISS GUYANA CULTURE QUEEN PAGEANT
