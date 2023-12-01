STUDY SHOWS WOMEN WITH DISABILITIES EXPERIENCED HIGHER % OF INEQUALITY DURING COVID -19

A research project undertaken by the Guyana Council of Organization for Persons with Disabilities and Red Thread between 2021 and 2023 has revealed critical insights into the experiences of women with disabilities in Guyana, both before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the significant findings of this study is that women living with disabilities face higher rates of Gender-Based Violence compared to those without disabilities. Renata Burnette provides a comprehensive overview of this research, highlighting the unique challenges faced by women with disabilities and the implications of these findings on policy and societal attitudes.

