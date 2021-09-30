“Sugar workers were paid” – GuySuCo

After claiming that the Guyana Sugar Corporation Inc. has not been able to pay sugar workers since August 2021 by some sections of the media, the company has refuted those claims stating that the Sasenarine Singh’s led management and the Corporation’s shareholder were able to and will continue to ensure that all of its GuySuCo’s workers are paid their wages and salaries as per commitment.

The statement comes after the company had a setback due to the recent unprecedented rainfalls that affected the entire country.

In a statement by the Sugar Company, it stated, “GuySuCo was not spared of this devastation with its largest cultivation at Albion/Port Mourant estate being the worst affected after being inundated for over 65 days.” Nevertheless, the company reiterated that despite the herculean task of restoring the Albion/ Port Mourant estate cultivation and the reduced sugar production as a result of the devastation, they were able to pay the workers.

Further, the Corporation said that they are cognizant of the important role of the media in rebuilding the Sugar Industry and is willing to work together to avoid the dissemination of unclear and inaccurate information.

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha in a press conference earlier this month disclosed that Sugar Company needs $1.6B until the end of the year to stay afloat.

The Minister said after assessing the state of affairs of GuySuCo it was found to be an extremely depressing state.

