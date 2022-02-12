SUICIDE RULED OUT IN SOESDYKE WOMAN’S DEATH, TWO MEN IN CUSTODY ADMIT TO INVOLVEMENT

Following the post mortem examination on 48-year-old Edith Reuben, who was discovered hanging from a mango tree in her Lot 1286 Yarrawkabra Soesdyke Linden Highway yard on the 8th of February, a Memorial Gardens mortuary Pathologist opined that the cause of death was asphyxiation due to hanging compounded by blunt trauma to the head.

The body was then handed over to the relative for burial at a later date.

Following the conclusion of the post mortem on the remains of Edith Reuben, police secured a high court petition to further detain and question two suspects.

Police now say that the two men have confessed to hitting the woman to her head after finding her in a compromising position with another male. They further confessed that when she became unconscious, they placed her to hang from the mango tree to make it look like a suicide.

Further investigations are underway.