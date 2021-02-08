Super Bowl 2021: How COVID-19 affected ticket prices, sales for Buccaneers vs. Chiefs – Chris Bengel

The $7,589 average ticket price is superior to any average Super Bowl price tag over the past 10 years

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sports world has looked completely different over the last year. Even Super Bowl LV isn’t immune to these changes. It won’t look like the Super Bowl normally does, even though there will be a certain amount of fans in attendance at Raymond James Stadium when the Chiefs take on the Buccaneers on Sunday. That limited supply of tickets has impacted greatly how much it will cost to be on hand of the game.

As of Friday afternoon, the average price of a ticket is $6,200, which has dropped 18 percent over the last 48 hours. This is compared to the $6,381 that fans were paying on average at this point for last year’s Super Bowl.

Still, that $6,200 average ticket price for the game on Sunday is larger than the majority of average Super Bowl price tags over the past 10 years. Here’s a look at the final average ticket prices for each of the last 10 Super Bowls:

StubHub spokesperson Mike Silveira broke the situation down for CBS Sports:

“As the event draws closer, we often see prices level off as the market more appropriately sets itself based on demand and inventory. With the number of tickets we’re currently seeing on StubHub, we have a great selection for buyers and we anticipate we are largely seeing a price point that won’t change drastically. There is also a chance that perhaps prices could climb back up as traveling buyers purchase their tickets in the next 48 hours and local Tampa buyers start purchasing. This is such a unique event this year – more so than ever – with such an intimate audience that we strongly suggest fans buy sooner than later before ticket supply diminishes.”

There are currently 1,000 tickets available with just four days remaining until Super Bowl LV. Compared to last year’s Super Bowl, there were 3,200 tickets available with four days remaining until the game.

The cheapest ticket price into Raymond James Stadium currently stands at $4,000, which is 15 percent lower than the $4,700 price tag last year — a 22 percent drop from two days ago.

As far as the geography of ticket buyers goes, fans from 32 states are purchasing tickets and will travel for Super Bowl LV. Florida residents are buying the most tickets at a 30 percent rate, while Texas comes in second with 9 percent of the ticket sales. Ticket buyers from the Chiefs’ home state of Missouri aren’t even in the top 10 in and come in at No. 12 with just 2 percent of the sales so far.

It’s also worth noting that 35 percent of the tickets are restricted, non-transferable tickets that are being given to healthcare workers. In addition, StubHub is only selling tickets through mobile phones, which allows fans to trust where their tickets are coming from.

Super Bowl LV is a certain going to be a unique experience — for people watching at home and for those at the game.

Father Time, Chiefs, no match for GOAT in Super Bowl LV

TAMPA, Fla. — The celebration started Sunday with 1:40 left in Super Bowl LV. Buccaneers linebacker Devin White had just intercepted Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the end zone, and Tom Brady came high-stepping onto the field.

Yes, a 43-year-old quarterback can still get his knees up high.

Brady met his defensive teammates at around the 20-yard line — a defense largely responsible for this 31-9 Tampa Bay victory against Kansas City at Raymond James Stadium — and slapped hands with nearly all of them. And then it was time to do something the entire NFL is all too familiar with.

Brady went into victory formation. After three kneel downs, Brady and the Buccaneers were Super Bowl champions, with Brady being named the MVP.

“This has been an amazing year,” Brady said. “Just really proud of all the guys. All the coaches. The effort we put in. You want to get this far and get the job done, and we did it.”

For Brady, this was something similar but different, all at the same time. He won his seventh Super Bowl title in 10 tries. He was the MVP for the fifth time. Both are NFL records.

But all of those previous Super Bowl victories and MVP honors came with the Patriots. This one came after one season with the Buccaneers, and he’s the oldest player to ever play in a Super Bowl, let alone win one. He’s also the first quarterback to win a Super Bowl in his home stadium. It was another amazing feat in an amazing career for Brady, who is deserving of being called the GOAT.

He’s now won a Super Bowl title in three different decades. And he’s now proven he can win a championship without Bill Belichick.

“I’m just blessed,” Brady said. “Grateful for my teammates. All the people who have supported us all year. It’s been a great year.”

Against the Chiefs, Brady was 21 of 29 passing for 201 yards and three touchdowns. He connected for two touchdowns with Rob Gronkowski, who joined Brady in Tampa Bay from New England after coming out of retirement. And his third touchdown went to Antonio Brown, who Brady wanted with him on the Buccaneers.

It wasn’t a dominant game or even Brady’s best Super Bowl performance. But he outplayed Mahomes after beating Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers in the playoffs to reach the Super Bowl, and Brady stood proudly on the podium holding another trophy.

During the postgame celebration on the field, Brady said simply, “I’ll be back.” Even though he’ll be 44, that seems like bad news for the rest of the NFL.

“He just played outstanding the whole ballgame,” Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said of Brady. “Just did a great job.”

Added receiver Chris Godwin: “Tom was hitting on all of this passes. It was awesome. It was awesome to see.”

The conversation surrounding Brady now goes from greatest football player of all time to possibly the greatest athlete of all time. He now has one more championship than Michael Jordan, and Brady will be compared to other great athletes in other sports throughout history.

Brady didn’t want to talk about that after the game. He’s not worried about his legacy yet. For now, he’s just about collecting trophies.

Two years ago in Atlanta, I walked out of the interview room into the tunnel under Mercedes-Benz Stadium when the Patriots had just beaten the Rams in Super Bowl LIII. Brady was right in front of me holding the Lombardi Trophy and surrounded by a mob of people.

He said, looking down at the trophy, “how did I end up with this?” That was Brady’s sixth Super Bowl trophy at the time, and not many people expected him to get another one.

But then came Sunday. And Brady is a champion once again.

Chris Bengel

