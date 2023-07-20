Superintendent Denise Griffith retires after 34 years of dedicated service

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Wednesday bid farewell to a “dedicated, hardworking, and selfless woman,” Superintendent Denise Griffith, who proceeded on retirement leave.

In a statement, the GPF said Griffith served her country and the Police Force with distinction for 34 years.

At a retirement ceremony held on Wednesday at the Police Command Center in her honour, Superintendent Griffith was described by her colleagues as a woman of great strength, who encourages people, and a great leader.

During her tenure, Superintendent Griffith worked in various stations and departments within the Police Force, such as the East La Penitence and Alberttown Police Stations.

She served as Officer-in-Charge (O/C) of the number Three Sub Division, the Impact Base, Force Control and then as the Admin Officer of the Felix Austin Police College before turning the Deputy Commander ‘C’ Division, now 4 ‘C’.

Griffith also served as Court Superintendent in 2020, Commander of Region Two in 2021, Commander of Region Four ‘B’ and holds the post of Director of the GPF’s Command Centre.

Superintendent Griffith holds two degrees from the University of Guyana in Public Management and an LLB.

In brief remarks, Griffith credited her success to God, her family, and all the officers who have been instrumental in encouraging her when she wanted to give up.

She encouraged the ranks who were present to pursue higher learning continuously.

Ranks from the Command Center presented her with a token of appreciation for her sterling contributions to the Force and for the encouragement and overall leadership during the time she was the Director.

