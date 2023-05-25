Superintendent of Mazaruni Prison charged with conspiring to facilitate Smallie’s escape 

By Shemar Alleyne

Shemar_alleyne@hgptv.com

Senior Superintendent of the Mazaruni Prison Alexander Hopkinson has been charged with conspiring to facilitate the escape of notorious convicted killer and death row inmate Mark Royden Williams, also known as ‘Smallie.’

Hopkinson, 59, of Lot 640 Five Miles, Bartica Housing Scheme, was hauled before Magistrate Crystal Lambert in the Bartica Magistrate’s Court.

It is alleged that the father of seven conspired with others to aid in the escape of the high-profile prisoner on May 19, 2023. The matter was adjourned to June 22, 2023, for disclosure.

Attorney-at-Law Bernard DaSilva is representing the Senior Superintendent of Prisons.

HGP Nightly News understands that three more prison officers are expected to be charged over the escape of Williams.

Williams, who is on death row for killing 12 persons during the 2008 Bartica Massacre, escaped from the Mazaruni Prison, a maximum security facility, at about 14:30 h.

He was convicted for the murder of Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Corporal Ivor Williams.

The Guyana Prison Service (GPS) had said that Williams was returning to the Sibley Hall prison after receiving a visit from a female when the escorting ranks came under gunfire.

As a result, the ranks dismounted the ATV and returned fire at the assailants.

At that point, one of the boat occupants came onto the land and continued to discharge several rounds towards the prison officers.

Williams, who was in foot chains, ran towards the riverbank and jumped into the river. His accomplices at that point assisted him into the boat, which proceeded westerly upriver.

In an earlier statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs said that the men who aided Williams’ escape were armed with AK-47 rifles.

The woman who visited Williams and the boat captain have been arrested and is in Police custody.

The Police have announced a $10 million reward for any information leading to Williams’ arrest.

Persons with any information can contact the Police on telephone numbers: 22-56940, 2258196, 2252317, 227-1149 or the nearest Police Station.

In 2017, Williams escaped from the prison at Camp Street, Georgetown, during a riot.

Like this: Like Loading...