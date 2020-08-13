Surinamese President, delegation test negative for COVID-19

Less than 24-hours after Guyana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, tested positive for COVID-19, the Surinamese delegation that had visited Guyana and came into contact with Minister Todd has already been subjected to COVID tests.

According to the Dutch-speaking country’s Waterkant News, the entire delegation from Suriname, which had traveled to Guyana to attend the inauguration of President Irfaan Ali of Guyana, has tested negative for the COVID-19.

“The President and the team resume their work schedule according to protocols…the government asks society to regard this as an eye-opener and to observe all applicable Covid-19 protocols at all time.”

Meanwhile, on Wednesday last, Minister Todd was sworn in to take up the post as Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister under the PPP/C administration.

President Ali and other members of the PPP/C government have already begun testing for COVID-19.