Suspect admits to stabbing Mazaruni shopkeeper during argument

Fabian Smith, the suspect who allegedly stabbed a Mazaruni shopkeeper to death, has confessed to the crime, Police said.

According to the Police, at about 15:20h on Wednesday, a video interview was done with Smith, during which he confessed to stabbing Andrew Harris during an argument.

Harris, 55, called ‘Shortman’ of Surinamo Landing, Mazaruni River, was allegedly murdered sometime between July 31, 2023, and August 1, 2023, at ‘Mer Meria’ Backdam, Middle Mazaruni River.

The Police had said that Harris and the suspect had been working together on a newly constructed shop owned by a 52-year-old businesswoman of Stewartville, West Coast Demerara (WCD), for the past 10 days.

According to the businesswoman, at about 10:00h on Tuesday, she received a phone call from the suspect, who told her he had found Harris dead at the shop.

The matter was reported to the Police, who visited the area where they found the body of Harris in a slouched position on a bench, with what appeared to be blood on his jersey and on the ground where he sat.

Detectives examined Harris’ body and observed a stab wound, about three inches in width, to his upper left chest.

The suspect was subsequently arrested at a nearby camp and taken into custody. He is expected to be charged with murder soon.

Like this: Like Loading...