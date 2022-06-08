Suspect who shot at Police apprehended

Police ranks attached to the Turkeyen Police Station who were on patrol duty in Sophia on Tuesday afternoon came under fire from a male riding an XR motorcycle in the area.

The ranks were on mobile patrol duty on Tuesday, June 7, in ‘E’ Field Sophia at about 14:30 hours, when they noticed the suspect who was wanted for robbery, riding a red and black XR motorcycle.

As the ranks attempted to pull over (stop) the motorcycle, the rider pulled out a dark-coloured object (suspected to be a firearm) from his pants waist, and allegedly discharged two rounds at the patrol vehicle.

As a result, the driver of the police vehicle lost control and crashed into a culvert.

The ranks exited the vehicle and pursue the suspect who, while in a bid to escape, hit a dog and fell off the motorcycle.

The ranks approached the suspect but a large hostile crowd which had gathered around the man, assisted him to escape. During the process the Police discharged rounds in the air and the crowd eventually dispersed.

The suspect was however, later apprehended at his home and is presently in police custody at the Brickdam Police Station.

While no one was seriously injured, the left side front of the Police vehicle was damaged.

The Guyana Police Force is once again appealing to members of the public to refrain from such actions which may lead to unnecessary and unwanted confrontations between the public and police ranks. The GPF is urging the public to co-operate with members of the Force in the execution of their duties and to maintain law and order.

This posture can only improve the relationship between the Community and the Police to create a safer community for all.