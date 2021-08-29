Suspected arson committed by unsound mind man at WBD

A man of unsound mind is currently in Police custody after he allegedly started a fire at Coglan Dam West Bank Demerara. Firetrucks from the La Grange Fire Station and West Ruimveldt Fire Station were summoned to a Coglab Dam building on Saturday night about 23:15hrs, when a 45 year old man may have lit the building and fled the scene when police arrived. The firefighters managed to keep the blaze to one building. In the wee hours of Sunday morning, the suspect was later located nearby by police and taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he received medical attention for injuries he apparently received from the fire. Investigations are continuing into the alleged arson.

Related