Suspected arson leaves 13 homeless at Grove 

A fire that the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) suspects to be arson, destroyed a Grove Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD) house on Friday, leaving 13 persons homeless.

Reports are that at about 2:34h, the Fire Service was alerted of a fire at Lot 110 Grove Public Road, ECD.

Water Tenders from the Eccles and Diamond Fire Stations were immediately dispatched to the location, but despite their efforts, the two-storey wooden and concrete house was destroyed.

“The purported cause of the fire is a malicious setting by person (s) unknown,” the Fire Service noted.

