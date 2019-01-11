SUSPECTED SYNDICATO MEMBER KILLED DURING ROBBERY AT SSS MINING CAMP

A private security firm engaged members of the Syndicato gang during a daring late afternoon robbery. The result: one killed, several on the run. Here are the details from Travis Chase

A suspected member of the Venezuelan SYNDICATO Gang has been shot and killed at Black Water Creek in the Cuyuni after a group of heavily armed SYNDICATOS invaded the SSS mining camp. Reports out of the area suggest that the workers on the mining camp had just ‘washed down’, as they call it and that word got back to the SYNDICATOS.

When the gang members pounced on the mining camp, they came face to face with security agents of the Sheriff Security service and a more than 3 hours exchange of gunfire erupted. Commander of the division Senior Superintendent Kevin Adoni confirmed the incident to Nightly News Thursday morning.

These guns and spent shells were recovered after the shootout. Commander Adonis confirmed that police have been deployed to the area but up to news time, no other information from the police had been forthcoming.

Workers on the mining camp are praising agents of the Sheriff Security Service for their bravery at a time when many of the mining camps in the Cuyuni area are being robbed by heavily armed gangs.

An investigation is underway.

