SWINE FLU ALERT

The Ministry of Public Health continues to be on heightened alert and surveillance for cases of swine flu which has reared its head in Trinidad & Tobago. Temika Rodney has more in this report.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Shamdeo Persaud says the Public health ministry will continue to monitor the situation regarding the H1N1 virus at the points of entries including the airports and border crossings.

Dr. Persaud noted that while there has not been any report of the virus over the past two years, there are precautions citizens can take to keep the virus at bay.

H1N1 is an influenza virus is transmitted by birds on to pigs. The virus includes common symptoms of coughing, sneezing fever, red eyes and runny nose. To date, seventeen swine flu cases have been recorded in Trinidad and Tobago. Medical facilities across Guyana are advised to take samples from persons who have presented symptoms of H1N1 and notify the Ministry of Public Health of such cases.