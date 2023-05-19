TACKLING YOUTH UNEMPLOYMENT IN CONSTITUENCY ONE – ON AGENDA FOR APNU CANDIDATE

In this HGP Nightly News report by Antonio Dey, we learn about Philip Drayton, a first-time candidate from A Partnership For National Unity (APNU), running in the upcoming Local Government Elections scheduled for June 12. Drayton aims to tackle the pressing issue of unemployment within his constituency. Expressing concern over the many talented young individuals without jobs.
