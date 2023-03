At just 13 years old, Yeshua Hutson is following in his father’s footsteps and has now become a published author with the release of his first book, ‘Tales from the Grip’. The book is a fictional novel of mystery and horror.

Yeshua’s father, who is also an author, has strongly influenced his son’s life and encouraged him to pursue his passion for writing. Yeshua’s book is a testament to his hard work and dedication to writing. Anthonio Dey has the details.

