‘Tall man’ remanded for 2007 murder of gold miner

Michael O’lando Corrica, who was recently deported from France was remanded to prison for the 2007 murder of gold miner Oswald Joris.

Corrica, 44, of Lot 02 Fourth Avenue, Bartica, Essequibo River was hauled before Magistrate Esther Sam in the Bartica Magistrate’s Court and was not required to plead to the charge.

He was remanded, and the case was adjourned for disclosure on July 25, 2023.

It is alleged that Corrica chopped Joris to death during a row over a woman in February 2007 at Papa Road, Arimu Backdam, Cuyuni River.

After committing the crime, Police said the 44-year-old man departed Guyana illegally sometime in 2007 through Port Moleson Creek and made his way to Suriname and then to French Guiana.

Corrica stayed and worked there illegally for some years, then ventured to France, where he was employed as a mason/labourer.

However, he was arrested by French Police and found to have a stolen phone. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to nine years imprisonment.

He was released from prison on June 21, 2023, placed in immigration custody and deported to Guyana.

