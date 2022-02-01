TARGETED E.B.D MEDIANS GET FACELIFT, COMPLIMENTS OF THE POLICE FORCE

Following the initiative of the Head of State’s city-wide cleanup, the Guyana Police Force is now touting an initiative of their own- the paving of the medians on the East Bank Corridor. Works are currently ongoing specifically in the vicinity of the Rahaman’s Turn and will end at Houston, East Bank Demerara. The project which started two weeks ago is expected to be completed in the coming week.

The project is being carried out by several ranks from the Force’s Construction Department, under the supervision of Sergeant Vickram Loaknauth of the Tactical Services Unit.

Sergeant Loaknauth noted that the project is a “continuation of the Government’s initiative for a better environment and enhancing the communities”.