“Tattoo machine”, mirrors among contraband items discovered in New Amsterdam Prison

A search by ranks of the Joint Services at the New Amsterdam Prison on Wednesday (yesterday) unearthed several contraband items inclusive of a “tattoo machine.”

According to information from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the search was executed between 05:30h and 10:00h and also conducted in the Male and Female dormitories in the Prison compound.

In addition to the “tattoo machine”, ranks discovered 1,045 grammes of cannabis leaves, seeds and stems, 12 cellular phones, several lighters, wires, an earpiece, multiple cellular phone chargers, a quantity of razor blades and three (3) mirrors.