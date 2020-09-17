Taxi driver arrested for allegedly raping female en route to Gas station



-woman claims she lost consciousness while “drinking second beer” with suspect

A 26-year-old taxi driver of Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD), is now in the lockups after allegedly raping a female who was on her way to purchase kerosene at a fuel service station.

The woman who is in her 20s and resides in Grove village, EBD, told the police that she had left her home on Tuesday to make the purchase at the Guyoil Gas Station, Diamond, EBD, when the suspect offered to transport her there.

According to the cops, the young woman and the rape accused are known to each other and the female stated that she accepted the offer from the man.

However, when she entered the vehicle, the taxi driver allegedly passed the gas station at Diamond, EBD, and took her to a bar in the vicinity of the Demerara Harbour Bridge where she drank two beers with the male.

According to the woman, while she was consuming the second bottle of the alcoholic beverage, she “felt dizzy” and lost consciousness at some point.

Although details are presently sketchy, HGP Nightly News was told that the female alleged that she has no recollection of events that would have transpired after she lost consciousness but it was not until later that “regained consciousness at home in the presence of her boyfriend.”

The matter was reported to the police yesterday (Wednesday) and the taxi driver was promptly arrested. Investigations into the alleged rape continue.