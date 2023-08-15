Taxi driver caught with illegal gun, ammo

A 44-year-old taxi driver was caught Monday with a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol and 15 9mm ammunition between Victor Street and Mandela Avenue.

According to the Police, they contacted Adrian Brandt of Lot 9 Norton Street, who was at the time sitting in the driver seat of motor car PAD 2499.

The ranks approached him, identified themselves, and immediately saw a suspected firearm on his lap. One of the ranks took possession of the firearm and the ammunition.

Brandt was asked if he is the holder of a firearm licence, and according to the Police, he said “no.”

He was told of the offences committed, cautioned and arrested. The suspect was escorted to the East La Penitence Police Station along with the firearm, ammunition and the motor car. The suspect was placed into custody pending charges.

