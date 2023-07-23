Taxi driver confesses to robbing women at Providence

Less than two weeks after he attacked and robbed two women at Providence Access Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD), 27-year-old Quincy Barker was on Friday arrested.

In a statement, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) said Barker, a 27-year-old taxi driver of Timehri on July 8, attacked and robbed Maria Rodriquez Caballero and Sheyla Toledo Rodriquez before escaping.

At about 21:30h on Friday at Kwebanna Village, North West District (NWD) in Region One, he was nabbed by a detective from Acquero Police Station.

He was escorted to the Police Regional Division Headquarters 4 ’B’ where a video/audio interview was conducted, and he later admitted to robbing the women with an ice pick. He denied using a firearm.

