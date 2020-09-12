Taxi driver dead after being chopped to head several times during alleged robbery attempt

-cops arrest wife

A 47-year-old taxi driver is now dead and his wife has been arrested in connection with his murder after an alleged attempted armed robbery took place at their lot 56 Experiment, West Coast Berbice (WCB), home last night (Friday).

Dead is taxi driver, Mohamed Haniff.

The alleged robbery under arms attempt is said to have taken place at the couple’s home around 21:00h on Friday.

Reports are that the now dead man and his 44-year-old wife were inside their house when three (3) masked men; one armed with a small hand gun, another with a metal bar and the third with a cutlass, barged into their home.

According to the police, the suspect who at that time had been brandishing the cutlass, chopped Haniff to his head several times after which the trio demanded that the badly injured man and his spouse hand over cash.

However, the woman told the cops that she along with her husband told the perpetrators that they had no money and the three men reportedly left their home and made good their escape in an unknown direction.

Haniff’s neighbour, who became of the situation, picked up the bleeding man and rushed him to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital, Berbice, for emergency medical attention.

However, due to the severity of his injuries, the taxi driver was later transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was admitted a patient in a serious condition.

Haniff lost the battle for his life there less than five (5) hours after the alleged attempted robbery took place at his home.

According to the cops, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene and commenced investigations into the matter.

Haniff’s wife was subsequently arrested and taken into police custody where she is said to be assisting with the probe.