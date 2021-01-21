Taxi driver dead after two-vehicular collision between hire cars

A 29-year-old taxi driver is now dead after he allegedly lost control of the vehicle he was driving and slammed into another hire car along the No. 23 Public Road, West Coast Berbice (WCB).

The deceased has been identified as Andre Joseph of No. 53 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, who lost his life in the accident on Wednesday (yesterday).

HGP Nightly News understands that the other vehicle involved was being driven by a 39-year-old male and was transporting a 29-year-old passenger, along with a 49-year-old passenger, all of whom live in the same village where Joseph hailed from.

Reports are that around 04:40h on the day in question, the 39-year-old taxi driver was proceeding along the 23 Public Road, WCB, when Joseph lost control of his vehicle and ended up in the path of the other car.

As such, both hire cars collided and the occupants of both vehicles received injuries about their bodies.

They were taken to the Fort Wellington Hospital where Joseph was pronounced dead by a Doctor on duty and the other three injured men were admitted at that health facility for observation.

According to the police, a breathalyzer test was conducted on the 39-year-old taxi driver and revealed no trace of alcohol in his system.

Investigations into the fatal accident are in progress.