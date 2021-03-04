Taxi driver discovered dead inside house by son

A 31-year-old taxi driver was discovered lifeless on the floor inside of his Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara (EBD) home, by his son on Thursday (today).

The deceased has been identified as Raoul Anthony Melville of Lot 43 Norton Street, Bagotstown village, EBD, and is reported to have been last seen alive on Wednesday (yesterday).

According to a statement from the police, information investigators obtained was that the now deceased was alone at his residence with all doors to the premises secured from the inside.

Today, Melville’s son, who arrived at the above-mentioned location to visit his father, observed that the Western door to the now dead man’s home was open.

He ventured inside the house and discovered his 31-year-old dad lying motionless on the floor in the hall area.

“The bedroom was ransacked. There was no sign of forced entry. He was escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead and is currently at the Lyken Funeral Parlour awaiting a Post Mortem (PM).”