Taxi driver gets $600,000 bail for causing death by dangerous driving charge

Fifty-one (51)-year-old London Lamaizon, a hire car (taxi) driver, was hauled before the Providence Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday where he was charged Causing Death by Dangerous driving, Contrary to Section 35(1) of the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act Chapter 51:02 and Fail to Render Assistance, Contrary to Section 62( C) of the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act Chapter 51:02 .

He appeared before Magistrate Judy Latchman, and pleaded “not guilty.”.

Lamaizon was placed on $600,000 bail for the charge of causing of death by dangerous driving and granted $20,000 bail for failing to render assistance.

The case date is set for June 30, 2021 (Wednesday) at 13:30 h.

The fatal accident which Lamaizon was involved with occurred on June 6, 2021 at Dora Public Road, Soesdyke/Linden Highway where the owner of the minibus (#PKK 3866), 48-year-old Mark Ault, was driving his minibus at that time, and lost his life.

Lamaizon had been behind the wheel of his taxi (#HC 9662) while the third (3rd) vehicle, a motorcar (#PLL 3468) was driven by its 61-year-old owner, Julian Elliot, of Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden.

As a result of the accident, Elliot was hospitalized with a fractured pelvis and spine, and the two (2) occupants inside of his vehicle at that time, were also injured.

According to a police statement, on the day of the fatal accident, the minibus (# PKK 3866) was proceeding North along the Western side of the Dora Public Road, Soesdyke/Linden Highway while the hire car (# HC 9662) had been proceeding in the opposite direction but ended up into the path of the said minibus.

“His right side front of the said hire car collided with the rear wheel of the said minibus causing the driver of the minibus to lose control. As a result, the right side front of the minibus collided with the right side of motor car # PLL 3468 which was proceeding South along the Eastern carriageway of the said road behind the said hire car. As a result of the collision the driver of the minibus and the occupant of motor car PLL 3486 received injuries about their bodies.”

Ault was picked up in an unconscious condition and taken to the McKenzie Public Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and pronounced dead on arrival.

“The driver of motor car # PLL 3468 and occupants Akeemo Elliot and Candace Gordon were picked up in a conscious condition by public spirited-citizens and the police and taken to the said institution where they were seen and examined by a doctor on duty. The occupants of said car were kept at the said institution for observation. The driver of motor car #PLL 3468 was then referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and admitted in the male surgical ward suffering from a fractured pelvic and spine.”