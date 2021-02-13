Taxi driver robbed at gunpoint of vehicle, cellphone

A 42-year-old man is now counting his losses after being robbed of his Silver/Grey Toyota Allion motorcar (#HD 1117) along with his Samsung cellular phone by a man who entered his vehicle under the pretense of being a customer and his two (2) accomplices.

Fazio Khan of Chelsea Park, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was also robbed of a radio set (belonging to the taxi service he is employed with) and his driver’s licence.

The armed robbery took place around 23:25h on Friday (last) night) in the vicinity of “Cool Square”, Mandela Avenue, Georgetown.

Reports are that around 23:20h, Khan was at the “City Taxi Service” base located at Vlissengen Road, Georgetown, when one (1) of the suspects arrived there and requested a hire car to take him to West Ruimveldt.

Khan agreed to transport the man, and after the suspect entered the vehicle, they proceeded the area as directed by the “passenger.”

However, upon arriving at the location in the vicinity of “Cool Square”, two (2) other suspects approached the door near to Khan and one (1) of them placed a gun to the taxi driver’s head while they ordered him to exit his vehicle ( #HD 1117).

Khan, in fear for his life, quickly complied with the demand and the two (2) suspects joined the other perpetrator who had been seated in the car throughout the ordeal. They then reportedly made good their escape heading East on Mandela Avenue.

Investigations are in progress.