Taxi driver robbed by gunmen, armed female accomplice

A 31-year-old taxi driver attached to the ‘GR Taxi Service’ was physically assaulted then robbed of his cash and valuables at gunpoint by one (1) of two (2) males who entered his vehicle with a female, under the pretense of being customers.

HGP Nightly News understands that the man was robbed of his Samsung Galaxy ‘J-7’ cellular phone valued at $47,000, one (1) black wallet worth $5,000 which contained $10,000 in cash, and important documents.

The armed robbery took place around 19: 45h at First Street, Agricola, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the alleged perpetrators are a 19-year-old male who is presently in police custody, another male and a female.

A police statement explained that the 31-year-old taxi driver “went to make a pick up and the three perpetrators entered the car and requested to be taken to first Street Agricola.

On arrival at the said location, the perpetrator who was seated in the front passenger seat “put the gear stick into park and they all pointed guns at the victim.”

Two (2) of the perpetrators carried out a search and took away the taxi driver’s belongings and in the process the taxi-driver was struck to his head.

“…the perpetrators then made good their escape on foot East along a dam. A report was made at the Agricola Police Outpost, the patrol escorted the victim into Agricola and he pointed out the 19-year-old as one of the perpetrators, who was arrested. Investigations in progress.”