Taxi Driver Robbed by Trio Traveling with an Infant

A 26-year-old taxi driver was stabbed several times to his chest during a robbery after he refused to give bandits posing as customers his valuables on Monday.



The victim is Insaf Zakir called Gaddafi of Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo.



According to the police report, two men and a woman holding a baby approached Zakir at Tuschen car park requesting that they be taken to Best Village, West Coast Demerara. However, as they were in the vicinity of Crane Housing Scheme around 23:10 hours, the male who was seated behind the driver grabbed him by his neck and demanded that he hand over his valuables. As the victim resisted, the said male pulled out a knife and dealt him several stabs to his chest. The other male then relieved the victim of his Samsung Galaxy A20 cellular phone valued $48,000.00 and they all made good their escape on foot.

The police were informed and responded by taking the victim to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he is presently hospitalized in a stable condition.



Checks were made for the perpetrators but they were not found. Investigations are ongoing.