Taxi Driver robbed of car and valuables in North R/veldt

Police are investigating a hijacking incident that took place in the North Ruimveldt area on Sunday morning. Investigations reveal that a taxi driver who works on the University of Guyana road was hired by a man to take him to Kaikan Street, North Ruimveldt. As the taxi driver and passenger arrived at the destination, another identifiable male approached the vehicle and pulled out a handgun from his pants waist, and pointed it at the 28-year-old taxi driver demanding him to exit the motorcar. The driver, however, refused but was pushed out of the motorcar by the passenger while the gunman entered the driver’s seat and made good their escape on Aubrey Barker Road. One silver Allion motorcar bearing registration number #PPP 4947 valued $1,800,000.00, $23,000.00 cash, and one Samsung JPro 2 cellular phone valued $30,000.00 were stolen during the robbery. Investigations are currently ongoing.

