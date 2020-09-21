Taxi-driver robbed of car, cellular phone by gunman, accomplices

-cops recover stolen vehicle, arrest one suspect

A taxi-driver was robbed of his vehicle valued at $1.5M along with his cellular phone by a gun-toting bandit and his two accomplices who all posed as customers in need of a vehicle to transport them to a location in Georgetown.

The 40-year-old man of Bee Hive Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was robbed at gun-point at Hummingbird Street and Blue Mountain Road, Festival City, Georgetown, on Thursday night.

However, the cops have managed to recover the stolen vehicle and arrest one of the suspects allegedly involved in the theft.

Reports are that on Thursday around 21:30h, the taxi driver was tasked with “making a pick up” at Pike and Sheriff Streets, Campbellville, and upon arrival at that location three (3) individuals entered his Toyota Spacio (PNN 4606); two (2) males and one (1) female.

The trio then requested that the driver transport them to Festival City, Georgetown, and upon arriving at that location, one of the suspects whipped out a firearm and pointed it at the driver.

The armed perpetrator then ordered the 40-year-old taxi driver to stop driving his car (PNN 4606) and exit the vehicle. Fearing for his life, the man complied with the order, and the three suspects then made good their escape by driving away in the vehicle.

According to the taxi driver, his Samsung Galaxy cellular phone valued at $45,000 had also been in the vehicle at the time of the robbery.

A report was made to the police who shortly after received information that the stole vehicle (PNN 4606) was at a location in La Parfait Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

The cops then ventured to that address and discovered the car in question and one male, said to be one of the three suspects, was also arrested.

He is presently in police custody where he is said to be assisting with the investigation.