Taxi driver robbed of over $400,000 in cash, jewellery, cellular phone at knifepoint by men posing as passengers

A 30-year-old taxi driver, who had been dispatched to the Giftland Mall, Turkeyen, to collect a passenger was allegedly robbed of his Samsung Note 9 cellular phone worth $200,000, a gold chain, one (1) gold ring, one (1) diamond ring and $405,000 in cash by two (2) men who entered his vehicle at the above-mentioned location and requested to be transported to Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The robbery is said to have occurred around 21:00h along the “Masjid Road”, Vryheid’s Lust, ECD, and the cops noted that they already have an 18-year-old in custody while they are hunting for the second (2nd) suspect.

According to a police statement, on the date and time mentioned above, the 30-year-old taxi driver arrived at the Giftland Mall, collected the two (2) perpetrators, then ventured along the ECD roadway to take them to their requested destination.

“However, while in the vicnity of Vryheid Lust Masjid Road, East Coast Demerara the male seated at the back seat of the motorcar placed a knife to the victim’s neck and the male seated in the front passenger seat relieved him of the articles mentioned above and made good their escape in an unknown direction. The victim alerted persons in the area and a search and hunt by public-spirited citizens of Le Ressouvenir who caught the 18-year-old suspect and handed him over to the police. A search of the suspect unearthed a knife, clothings and duct tape. He was also seen with injuries to his left side head.”

He was then arrested and escorted to the Sparendaam Police Station, ECD, and then to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) “where he was seen and medically examined by a doctor on duty, treated and presently in custody.”

An investigation is in progress.