Taxi driver slams into cop on motorcycle after failing to stop at intersection

-policeman suffering head, body injuries at hospital

A police Constable attached to the Tactical Services Unit (TSU) is now battling for his life at the hospital after a taxi driver slammed into him while he was riding his motorcycle on Friday afternoon.

The injured rank, identified as 23-year-old Steffon Beckles is presently suffering from head injuries and other wounds about his body as a result of the accident.

Around 13:15h yesterday (Friday) Beckles had been riding his motorcycle (CG 4137) on Vlissengen Road and Norton Street, Georgetown, when the motorcar (HB 9969) collided with his motorbike.

At the time of the accident, the hire car was being driven by a 68-year-old taxi driver from Albouystown, Georgetown.

Reports are that Beckles was proceeding East along the Northern side of Norton Street approaching Vlissengen Road while motor car HB 9969 was proceeding South along the Western side of Vlissengen Road.

However, when the taxi driver approached the intersection at Norton Street, he reportedly failed to stop and drove into path of the motor cycle, slamming into the right side front fender of Beckle’s motorcycle.

As a result of the collision, the policeman fell onto the road’s surface and received injuries to his head and other parts of his body.

He was picked up in a conscious state by public spirited citizens and placed in an ambulance.

An injured Beckles was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was immediately admitted as patient.

Investigations are currently in progress.