Taxi driver who jumped traffic light slapped with dangerous driving charge

A taxi driver who allegedly jumped a traffic light and killed a motorcyclist, was on Monday handed a dangerous driving charge and released on $300,000 bail.

52-year-old Lloyd McKenzie of Belfield, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was arraigned before Chief Magistrate (ag) Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and denied the charge.

It is alleged that on September 1, 2023, McKenzie drove motor car HD 3165, dangerous to the public, causing the death of Martin Samuels, a 33-year-old motorcyclist.

After bail was granted, the case was adjourned to October 03, 2023.

HGP Nightly News previously reported that Samuels of Nutmeg Street, Festival City, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was killed after he was struck by a hire car that jumped the traffic light.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Nelson Mandela Avenue and Cemetery Road.

Samuels was proceeding west along the southern drive lane of Nelson Mandela Avenue on his bike while the hire car was heading east along the extreme southern drive lane of the northern carriageway of the road.

According to the Police, when McKenzie approached the intersection, the traffic light was red and instead of stopping, the hire car driver proceeded to negotiate a right turn.

While negotiating the turn, he ended up in the path of the motorcyclist, and a collision occurred.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist was flung in the air and landed on the roadway, where he received bodily injuries.

The motorcyclist was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Like this: Like Loading...